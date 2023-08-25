Richard Wagner Sells 2,533 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $77,763.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of Insteel Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $82,808.28.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

