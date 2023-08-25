Robert W. Baird Boosts Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $56.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $8.17 on Friday, hitting $45.03. 1,384,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,125. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $574.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Amundi lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 24.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

