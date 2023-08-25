Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,301 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $18.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

