Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

