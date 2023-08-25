Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:OMFL opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

