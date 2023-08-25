Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) were down 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 423,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 850% from the average daily volume of 44,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Robex Resources Trading Down 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robex Resources had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of C$33.18 million for the quarter.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

