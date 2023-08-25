Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 169351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rock Tech Lithium from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$183.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.34.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

