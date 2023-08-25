Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Decreased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.31. The company had a trading volume of 663,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.