Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.30.
ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after acquiring an additional 400,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Roku by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 85.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $76.15 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.
