Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Insider Activity at Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,268. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after acquiring an additional 400,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Roku by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 85.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $76.15 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.