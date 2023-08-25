Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Purchases $85,270.15 in Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour purchased 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $85,270.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,024.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 24th, Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour acquired 713 shares of Root stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,008.79.

Shares of Root stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 68.96% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Root by 661.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Root during the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $7,356,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Root by 448.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 960,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

