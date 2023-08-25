Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Downgraded by Morningstar

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$129.00. Morningstar’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$133.62.

Shares of RY traded down C$1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$120.80. 1,043,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,758. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$126.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

