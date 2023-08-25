Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $275.16

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.16 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 263.63 ($3.36). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.41), with a volume of 1,296,173 shares traded.

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,402.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.56.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

