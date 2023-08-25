Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.49

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 742757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $99,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,132 shares of company stock worth $26,746,975 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $67,332,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,952,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after buying an additional 1,055,541 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

