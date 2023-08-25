Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 3,509,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,976,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,767,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,932,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,767,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,932,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 159.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,990 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

