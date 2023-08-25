Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.04. 657,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,661. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average is $200.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $366,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,202,764 shares of company stock valued at $256,194,483 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

