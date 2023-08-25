SALT Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $18,690.71 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018623 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,019.55 or 1.00048618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02202441 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,451.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

