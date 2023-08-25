Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Down 8.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
