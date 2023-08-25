Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €287.50 ($312.50) and last traded at €286.00 ($310.87). 882 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €283.00 ($307.61).

The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €274.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €295.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.47.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

