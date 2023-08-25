Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $27,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock remained flat at $18.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.