Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

