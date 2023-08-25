Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SEA were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,386,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,585,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $186,569,000 after purchasing an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,546,253 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of SE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.26. 8,196,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,633. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

