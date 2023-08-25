SEA (NYSE:SE) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $35.19 on Monday. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in SEA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $18,022,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

