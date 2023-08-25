Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

TLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $251.89 million, a PE ratio of -93.66 and a beta of 1.67. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,172,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,164,425.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 304,908 shares of company stock worth $2,039,387. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

