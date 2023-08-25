SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider George Anthony Taylor Sells 44,873 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. 613,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.94. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $68.19.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.