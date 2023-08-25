SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider George Anthony Taylor Sells 44,873 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. 613,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.94. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $68.19.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
