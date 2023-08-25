SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,584.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,584.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $488,000 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

