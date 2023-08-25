SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 3.8%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 410,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 809,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $28,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,220.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,913 shares of company stock worth $471,265. 15.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SES AI by 681.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SES AI by 193.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $18,817,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SES AI by 207.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SES AI by 110.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

