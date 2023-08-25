SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading 4.6% Higher

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 86,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 805,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 137,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $293,375.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,626.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 137,735 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $293,375.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,626.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $28,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,220.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,913 shares of company stock worth $471,265 over the last 90 days. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SES AI in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
