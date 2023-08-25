Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

