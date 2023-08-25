Short Interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Decreases By 67.7%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the July 31st total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

ADMP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 149,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,909. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.71% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

