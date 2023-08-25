Short Interest in BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Declines By 66.7%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioForce Nanosciences Price Performance

Shares of BioForce Nanosciences stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. BioForce Nanosciences has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.

