Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Increases By 450.0%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Brother Industries stock remained flat at $34.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

