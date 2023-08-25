Short Interest in Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Grows By 3,200.0%

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Suisse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUI remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. Cannabis Suisse has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Cannabis Suisse Company Profile

Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of over-the-counter products, recreational tobacco products, and medical CBD oils. The company's products include flavored broad-spectrum CBD oils and CBD isolate tinctures with no THC. It sells its products through Swiss4Life, a retail brand for online selling, as well as a network of retailers.

