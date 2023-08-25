Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Drops By 82.5%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

Shares of CIADY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.27.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

