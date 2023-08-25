Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Increases By 852.4%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 852.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dogness (International) Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 428.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 273,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter worth $31,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

