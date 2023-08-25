Short Interest in International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Increases By 958.8%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 958.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ILAL stock remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,652. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. International Land Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

