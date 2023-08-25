Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Expands By 274.6%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 274.6% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jin Medical International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZJYL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 309,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. Jin Medical International has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

