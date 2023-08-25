Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Expands By 274.6%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 274.6% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jin Medical International Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ZJYL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 309,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. Jin Medical International has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
