Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Rises By 736.0%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 736.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,212. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KCDMY. Scotiabank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, and bar soaps. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facials, women pads, panty liners, tampons, pads, and menstrual cups.

