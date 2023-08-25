Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Declines By 71.8%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the July 31st total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

Nevada Copper stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 23,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Nevada Copper in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

