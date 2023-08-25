Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Drops By 72.7%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) by 8,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLCP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

Oxford Lane Capital Increases Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.