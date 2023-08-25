Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Drops By 73.3%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the July 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stem Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 146,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,441. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts. As of September 30, 2022, it had ownership interests in 23 state issued cannabis licenses, including 9 licenses for cannabis cultivation; 3 licenses for cannabis processing; 2 licenses for cannabis wholesale distribution; 3 licenses for hemp production; and 6 cannabis dispensary licenses.

