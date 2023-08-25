Short Interest in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Decreases By 70.6%

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:STRW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177. Strawberry Fields REIT has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $13.50.

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,034.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 80 healthcare properties, of which 79 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

