Short Interest in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Declines By 78.2%

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the July 31st total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tokyo Tatemono from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.
