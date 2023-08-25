Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Declines By 77.1%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the July 31st total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Chong Chan Teo acquired 121,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $101,095.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,577.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Treasure Global during the third quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treasure Global during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Treasure Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 67,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,343. Treasure Global has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

