Short Interest in Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Declines By 80.0%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi stock remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

