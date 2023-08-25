Short Interest in Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Declines By 80.0%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi stock remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.
About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.