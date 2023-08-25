Short Interest in Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Decreases By 90.0%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VNWTF remained flat at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $17.25.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
