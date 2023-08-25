Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Decreases By 97.2%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CIZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

