Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Declines By 86.7%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRUGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vitru Stock Up 0.2 %

VTRU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. 7,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of -0.15. Vitru has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vitru

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vitru in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 65,307 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vitru by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

