Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Declines By 86.7%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vitru Stock Up 0.2 %

VTRU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. 7,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of -0.15. Vitru has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vitru in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 65,307 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vitru by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

