Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.52 and traded as high as C$11.71. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 142,011 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIA. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$858.13 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

