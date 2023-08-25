Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 92,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a current ratio of 22.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.22 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

