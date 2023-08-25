Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.07

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 396638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $324,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $12,374,000. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 522,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 187,336 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $8,976,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 219.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 393,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 269,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

